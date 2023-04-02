The University of Arizona brands itself a leader in sustainability and equity. Yet, before the pandemic, it did not provide free transit to its students and workers. The shame then was on “Sustainability and Equity U.”

During the pandemic, Tucson proved the benefits of free transit.

In Tim Steller’s column, “Let's find a way to keep Sun Tran fares free", I was struck that the UArizona may again stand in the way of sustainability and equity.

Universities across the nation provide free transit to their students and workers. This has reduced congestion and air pollution, and replaced parking lots with housing, classrooms, and labs.

Steller points out that free transit will cost about $10 million. Suppose the UArizona's share is half. This is just two tenths of one percent of its $2.2 billion budget.

The UArizona must put its money where its sustainability and equity values are by extending free transit to its students and workers. With its leadership, other institutions might cover the rest of the cost.

Chris Nelson

Foothills