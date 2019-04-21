Re: "Supervisors vote 3-2 for resolution opposing Rosemont." It's this kind of attitude and votes that have put our city/county out of the running for many projects that would have brought jobs, tax money, prosperity for those in adjunct businesses (home builders, stores, etc.) and the jobs that go with them. We lost out on Grand Canyon College for this kind of thinking. Instead of a sports field in the area where it could garner the most visitors (just off I-10 near downtown), our Kino Sports Park is out of the way of most, especially out-of-towners, on the south side. It seems anything that could generate income and jobs is obscene to those on the left (the majority voters on the Rosemont issue). Please take notice of the needs of your city/county: industry that will bring jobs and prosperity for all.
Brenda Ainley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.