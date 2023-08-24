I am a native Tucsonan and have worked full-time and paid taxes for over thirty years.

I applied for state Medicaid (AHCCCS) after my employment ended in April. I did not file for unemployment or nutrition assistance.

When I applied for AHCCCS I submitted a copy of the termination letter from my employer. I have not worked subsequently due to documented health reasons. I received one denial letter stating I don’t qualify for AHCCCS because my employment income is too high. I have no employment income. I received another denial letter today.

I am moving out of state next month. There is no point in appealing the AHCCCS decision because by the time Arizona takes action I will no longer be a resident.

If I don’t qualify for AHCCCS then who does? Stop making excuses, Arizona. Take care of the long term residents who have paid their taxes and need some temporary assistance.

Ann Glyn

East side