Letter: Shame on you
Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WORLD in prevalence of Covid-19 infections. You have ignored the science and have not had the fortitude to put measures in place to help stop the spread of this disease. One would think that it would be prudent to keep our state relatively safe to continue to attract the winter visitors to the area and their stimulus to our economy. Your actions have been woefully lacking and you should be embarrassed. John Brookhart MD

John Brookhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

