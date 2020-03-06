Letter: Shame on You!

When you singled out Jorge and Betty for attending the Trump rally did you bother to find out who they are? NO! When you tried to disgrace them and urge people not to go to their business did you bother to find out that they became citizens by doing it right? NO! Did you know they have a UA college grad for a son and the others are on their way. NO. I drove past their place today. Packed with supporting people who enjoy good food and people doing America right.
We do not persecute for your political views. What has this nation come to just because we do not see eye to eye. I am thankful for the difference and a free political system. Singling out families and children who differ is wrong. That is the hate crime here and the profiling. Think about it!
Ron Kari
SaddleBrooke
