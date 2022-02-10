Letter: Shame, Shame, Shame

Who opened the doors to the funny car in Phoenix and let out the clowns?
Recent articles in this newspaper have indicated that our legislature or individual members are contemplating several changes to our current legal system that seem rather absurd.
One is the idea that since the necessary food and medications are exempt from sales tax, that guns are also a necessary in our daily lives and should be exempt from tax too.
Another suggested change by the fools is that guns should allowed on university and college campuses. According to the clowns, this will make the campuses a safer place.
Finally, a recent article indicated that the Arizona tradition of mail-in voting is being challenged due to alleged fake ballots in the 2020 election even though a thorough audit by the Cyber Ninja Clown Crew found no irregularities.
We, the voters, have to reopen the doors to the funny car, stuff the clowns back in and elect legislators that are in tune with the majority of Arizonians.
Joseph Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.