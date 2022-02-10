 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shame, Shame, Shame
View Comments

Letter: Shame, Shame, Shame

  • Comments

Who opened the doors to the funny car in Phoenix and let out the clowns?

Recent articles in this newspaper have indicated that our legislature or individual members are contemplating several changes to our current legal system that seem rather absurd.

One is the idea that since the necessary food and medications are exempt from sales tax, that guns are also a necessary in our daily lives and should be exempt from tax too.

Another suggested change by the fools is that guns should allowed on university and college campuses. According to the clowns, this will make the campuses a safer place.

Finally, a recent article indicated that the Arizona tradition of mail-in voting is being challenged due to alleged fake ballots in the 2020 election even though a thorough audit by the Cyber Ninja Clown Crew found no irregularities.

We, the voters, have to reopen the doors to the funny car, stuff the clowns back in and elect legislators that are in tune with the majority of Arizonians.

Joseph Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News