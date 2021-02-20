 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shame
View Comments

Letter: Shame

  • Comments

I just watched the conclusion of the 2nd impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Again, he was acquitted. Had he been found guilty in his first impeachment trial, January 6 would never have happened. Now for the 2nd time and yet another acquittal, there is a gaping hole allowing for further attacks on our democracy. Thank you to the 43 spineless and pitiful Republican senators who felt it more important to cozy up to the base and further destroy the Republican party, rather than to uphold and strengthen our democracy. Apparently their own political future is more important than doing what’s right for the country. Trump and Party over country. Shame, shame, shame.

Norma Guest

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News