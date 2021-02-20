Letter: Shame

I just watched the conclusion of the 2nd impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Again, he was acquitted. Had he been found guilty in his first impeachment trial, January 6 would never have happened. Now for the 2nd time and yet another acquittal, there is a gaping hole allowing for further attacks on our democracy. Thank you to the 43 spineless and pitiful Republican senators who felt it more important to cozy up to the base and further destroy the Republican party, rather than to uphold and strengthen our democracy. Apparently their own political future is more important than doing what’s right for the country. Trump and Party over country. Shame, shame, shame.
Norma Guest
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.