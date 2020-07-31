Letter: Shameful Dark Money Attack on a Good Man

A couple days ago Legislative District 3 voters got a piece of political mail from anonymous dark money sources attempting to smear the reputation-- and the work-- of our excellent young Representative Andres Cano. It cherry-picks his votes on education, healthcare and the environment to make him seem dishonest and scheming.
Andres is the very opposite of these things. But apparently by DOING HIS JOB for his state and his district he has run afoul of faceless Koch-like figures who have responded with this dirty hatchet job.
This is the worst piece of political filth I have ever seen-- and I used to live in Chicago !
I am confident that the voters in District 3, who know Andres and have seen how passionately and effectively he has worked for them will not be fooled, and will make their ballots for Andres Cano.
I already have.
John Harris
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!