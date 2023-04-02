Just as there are egotistical drivers who think only of themselves, there are also egotistical cyclists, dog walkers, skate boarders, pedestrians, etc.

Drivers must give cyclists at least 3 feet distance and slow down when passing. Fast vehicles spit out gravel, and debris onto cyclists. Big trucks, buses, Cat Tran, etc. actually create a scary suction that pulls a bike towards them when passing.

Cyclists need to use hand signals, and shout out passing, on your left, or ring a bell when passing other cyclists to warn them.

While cycling in the bike lane I have had cyclists dangerously pass on the right side of me, just as I was about to make a right turn. Cyclists have also passed unannounced too closely on my left, and interrupted my sudden need to pull to my left to avoid a large broken beer bottle. Inconsiderate chatty group riders often block the bike path and keep those who are cycling behind them from passing.

Considerate drivers and cyclists make the streets safer.

Cheryl Kelli

Downtown