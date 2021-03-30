Letter: Share the Wealth from Stimulus Checks

Are you feeling like you don’t need the $1400 you received from the Economic Impact Program? Many worthy non-profits, local, national and international, can benefit from all or part of those funds to sustain their programs that make our community and our world a better place. Here are some suggestions for how you can direct some of your unneeded money to groups that make a difference:
LOCAL: CHRPA (the Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona); Literacy Connects; The Primavera Foundation (provides “pathways out of poverty”). NATIONAL: The Nature Conservancy; Death With Dignity; Everytown USA (gun safety). INTERNATIONAL: Doctors Without Borders; International Rescue Committee (responds to the world’s worst refugee crises); Oxfam-America (working to end poverty).
These are reputable, transparent non-profits with proven track records. All have websites where you can learn about the organizations and see how you can donate. If you can do without all or some of the government largesse, consider redirecting this windfall to a good cause.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
