Letter: Sharing Stimulus Dollars
Letter: Sharing Stimulus Dollars

The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has not fallen equally on all households in Tucson. While some families have lost jobs and homes, other families are barely touched.

The Federal Stimulus Checks have been deposited in our accounts; it is money we don’t need. So we are committed to donating all of the stimulus dollars to Tucson food banks.

The Arizona Daily Star could help encourage others to donate their stimulus checks by featuring a local charity on their front page and a comprehensive list in their Tucson&Region section.

Thomas Hefley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

