Letter: "Sharpie gate"

The article "ELECTION UPDATE: Joe Biden's lead in Arizona tightens in updated results," updated around 9am on 12/5, says a lawsuit was filed after claims that ballots were being canceled because voters were using Sharpie pens. The pens were handed out at the polls and election officials in Arizona said #SharpieGate is a non-issue."
Although I didn't vote at the polls (I had an early ballot), I wonder whether the pens handed out only looked like Sharpies but weren't actually. That's because the instructions for early ballots in Pima County, printed on blue paper, say (underlined for emphasis): "Do NOT use a sharpie type pen as it will bleed through."
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
