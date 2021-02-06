 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shawnna Bolick
View Comments

Letter: Shawnna Bolick

  • Comments

Arizona Voters should be outraged by Rep. Shawnna Bolick's attempt to disenfranchise us. While I'm confident that her proposal to throw out all votes and allow the legislature to choose presidential electors won't get a hearing, her name should be remembered if she runs for re-election.

Of course, she is not the only legislator trying to disenfranchise us. Several other Republicans are trying to make it harder for us to vote at this very moment.

I guess the happenings in Phoenix overshadowed the fact that Arizona congressme Gosar and Biggs have their names splashed all over the national news for possible involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. It seems that when Mr. Gosar spoke at a rally in Phoenix in November, saying they planned to "conquer the Hill" to return Mr. Trump to the presidency, it should be enough to merit an investigation into his involvement in the attempted overthrow of our government.

The survival of our democracy requires the vigilance of the people. Get involved.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News