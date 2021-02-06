Letter: Shawnna Bolick

Arizona Voters should be outraged by Rep. Shawnna Bolick's attempt to disenfranchise us. While I'm confident that her proposal to throw out all votes and allow the legislature to choose presidential electors won't get a hearing, her name should be remembered if she runs for re-election.
Of course, she is not the only legislator trying to disenfranchise us. Several other Republicans are trying to make it harder for us to vote at this very moment.
I guess the happenings in Phoenix overshadowed the fact that Arizona congressme Gosar and Biggs have their names splashed all over the national news for possible involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. It seems that when Mr. Gosar spoke at a rally in Phoenix in November, saying they planned to "conquer the Hill" to return Mr. Trump to the presidency, it should be enough to merit an investigation into his involvement in the attempted overthrow of our government.
The survival of our democracy requires the vigilance of the people. Get involved.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.