Letter: She did indeed de-escalate
We should take the time to praise our first Latina Mayor for her boldness and bravery in the face of all our national and local turmoil. Mayor Regina Romero, following several national leaders, halted the physical blue line from taking away from the real conversation of racism and injustice at the hands of police. Clearly Mayor Romero is listening/learning from Black Lives Matter voices, street demonstrators and occupations to choose what is safe for our community. With this one action, our Mayor protected our community from blatant disrespectful attempts to minimize those local voices and solidified that these are indeed our streets. The power of symbolism is undeniable as we watch monuments and other symbols be torn down. Here one was prevented.

As our country navigates the major shifts in consciousness in a time of a great health crisis, we must continue to support these movements and voices and not allow those who are not affected, to silence our Black and Latinx leaders.

Vanessa Gallego

West side

