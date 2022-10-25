 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sheep in wolves clothing

Independent voter seems to be trying to define what independent voters stand for. Sorry but you sound like a trump supporter trying to hide your conservatives values behind the independent flag. Face it, your a conservative Republican trying to define what most independent voters stand for. Every Independent I know does not come close to your definition. If your a proud Republican, stand up for it. Quit bragging about something you are not.

Kym Jones

Midtown

