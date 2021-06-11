 Skip to main content
Letter: Sheer Ignorance or Willful Disregard?
Letter: Sheer Ignorance or Willful Disregard?

Re: the June 8 article "Disbelief about gas chamber plan."

While many would argue that the death penalty does not fit the definition of the "Administration of Justice..." at all. as stated by Mark Brnovich regarding executions to be scheduled for this Fall, I want to know why introduce the use of the 'refurbished' gas chamber now? What is really behind this decision when other methods are available? I find it hard to believe that it is complete and utter ignorance of the horrors of the Holocaust; is it, therefore, willful disregard for the meaning of the gas chamber to not only the descendants of all its victims but to those who liberated the concentration camps and discovered the ashes of millions? Our humanity is measured by how we mete out justice. Repeating the atrocities of the Nazis can never be justice.

Rita Pollak

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

