Letter: Sheila Baize was the best

Thank you to Greg Hansen for including Shela Baize among his most influential all time Tucson sports figures. As a former TUSD middle school site adminstrator who worked with Sheila for nearly twenty years, I knew I could always rely on the Interscholastics Department that Sheila headed.
Along with Sheila, her colleagues Nancy, Dan and Jacque were always working to do what was right for kids. They worked long hours, traveled far and made tough decisions when necessary, but the well being and benefit of kids was always foremost in their thought process.
Sheila never sought a spotlight and always gave credit for successes to others. However, it was her philospophy, planning, and preparation that made success possible, repeatedly. Thank you, Sheila on behalf of the tens of thousands of kids whose life you impacted!
Jerry Holmes
Midtown
