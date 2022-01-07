 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: shelter
Letter: shelter

Its sad to see more and more makeshift human shelters wherever I go in Tucson. Dogs and cats without a home are rescued and sheltered. What about our brothers and sisters?

Are there agencies coordinating help for those who want assistance? I am willing to help with practical solutions - tents, toilets, storage lockers, protected places for sleeping. I want to work with others who envision humane solutions for humans as well as pets.

Anne Kessell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

