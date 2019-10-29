I have been arrested over 30 times since 2013 and thought it was a civic obligation to report about the bad rap given to our sheriff. I have seen over the last 3 years a positive change in the correctional officers at Pima County Jail in the last 3 years. Whats been reported and the way in which they treated this office is not fair for our community. Our jail, whether people belong there or not have started treating people with a sense of humanity and the officers now let people maintain dignity. The Jail system should be used as a model of change for all city and county governments. I stand by this office.
Edward Trachy
Midtown
