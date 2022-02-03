 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sheriff Nanos Apparently Wrong About "Border is Quiet"
View Comments

Letter: Sheriff Nanos Apparently Wrong About "Border is Quiet"

  • Comments

I couldn't help but see the irony in Sunday's paper between your article "Analysis: Loose ends in Ducey's border plan" and the short article in the same edition "Border agent is assaulted." The first article said in bold type "Border is quiet says Pima Sheriff" Chris Nanos. The second article in the same edition recounts an attack on a border agent trying to detain someone who entered the country illegally: the assailant "pulled out a knife and held it near the agent's face and throat." The sheriff needs to tell us why he thinks violent attacks of this nature constitute a "quiet border."

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News