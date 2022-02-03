Letter: Sheriff Nanos Apparently Wrong About "Border is Quiet"

I couldn't help but see the irony in Sunday's paper between your article "Analysis: Loose ends in Ducey's border plan" and the short article in the same edition "Border agent is assaulted." The first article said in bold type "Border is quiet says Pima Sheriff" Chris Nanos. The second article in the same edition recounts an attack on a border agent trying to detain someone who entered the country illegally: the assailant "pulled out a knife and held it near the agent's face and throat." The sheriff needs to tell us why he thinks violent attacks of this nature constitute a "quiet border."
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.