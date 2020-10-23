 Skip to main content
Letter: Sheriff Napier an Excellent Choice - Dems, heads up!
To my fellow Democrats I need to say that even though many of you may have already voted, many of you have not and I'm pretty sure you're wanting to vote a Democratic ticket, but heads up my fellow Dems. The only qualitied candidate for Sheriff in Pima County just happens to be a Republican. This is a good time to do a cross-over vote. Sheriff Napier has done an excellent job; he is endorsed by the Arizona Daily Star and by

Barbara Lawall, Dr. Richard Carmona and many other individuals and organizations. He has the education, management skills and ability to continue to make the Pima County Sheriff's organization an example to the nation of fairness to all and excellence in law enforcement. There is not a whiff of corruption or mishandling of funds in his administration. So from one Yellow Dog Dem to others, please make an exception, hopefully more than one, and change columns. Vote to re-elect Sheriff Napier. You'll be glad you did.

Bonnie Edwards

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

