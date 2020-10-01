 Skip to main content
Letter: Sheriff Napier deserves to be re-elected
Although the Arizona Constitution requires candidates to run on a party ticket, the job of Sheriff is strictly non-partisan. In law enforcement, honesty, integrity, experience and professionalism are critical qualifications, not partisan party politics. As County Attorney, I have endorsed and will vote for Sheriff Mark Napier because he exemplifies and practices these core values. It’s unfortunate that the campaign for Sheriff has been inundated with negativity and false statements designed to mislead us into erroneously believing the Sheriff’s department is mismanaged. Nothing could be further from the truth. Mark Napier has clearly demonstrated an ability to lead a professional, efficient and well managed department. As just one example among many, when Napier first took office, his predecessor left him with a $7 million dollar budget deficit which Napier eradicated and turned into a $2.5 million dollar surplus. Sheriff Mark Napier deserves to be re-elected.

Barbara LaWall, Pima County Attorney

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

