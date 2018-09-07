Sheriff Napier posted a response to the Board of Supervisors' vote to terminate the Operation Stonegarden contract. In it, he accuses the board of making "political, partisan, and ideologically driven decisions" and he interprets criticism of Stonegarden as "disparaging comments made about our deputies and Department." In doing so it's he, not the board, who is politicizing this issue.
Most of those who spoke against Stonegarden at the board meeting are known to me personally. I know that they and I support the diligent, heroic, community-based policing performed by PCSD deputies. We support it so strongly that we hate to see it undermined by the unnecessary and divisive collaboration between deputies and federal agencies that is required under the terms of Operation Stonegarden.
Opposing Stonegarden does not mean opposing PCSD and its work. Sheriff Napier must stop inflaming divisions in this community by mischaracterizing those whom he views as political opponents.
Steve Diamond
East side
