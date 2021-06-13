 Skip to main content
Letter: Sheriff withholds from the public
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is on a fast track to losing public trust if he continues to hide information owed to the people. Elected officials are obliged, legally and ethically, to conduct the public's business in the clear light of day. Nothing indicates that Sheriff Nanos is owed any exceptions to this standard. He had better mend his ways unless he is content to have his authority stripped away by the courts, which is where this is headed.

Steve Gray

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

