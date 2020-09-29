 Skip to main content
Letter: Sheriffs Race is a Clear Cut Choice
I had the honor and privilege within the past several years to attend a graduation ceremony for a family member from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Training Academy. As expected, Sheriff Napier was the guest speaker. He challenged the young men and women recruits on that day to exhibit honesty, integrity, and effort each day that they would report to work. His words did not ring hollow with myself or with those recruits that day. He gave a simple message, expected compliance, and articulated that his organization would accept nothing less. Chris Nanos was a groupie with other Sheriff Department leaders during his watch. They were found to support both nepotism and cronyism. They facilitated inappropriate business ventures and the miss-appropriation of RICO funds. One of the conspirators was found guilty in Federal court. The choice is clear - we must re-elect Sheriff Napier.

Spike Thomas

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

