Letter: Shift the Border Wall Funds
I spent a few days at a lovely Ajo Airbnb earlier this week. I saw Organ Pipe National Monument's beautiful wildflower display, and decided not to visit the area where border wall construction is blasting through sacred Native American burial sites and our beloved Sonoran Desert.

There was endless construction traffic between Ajo and the border, and tankers filling up with our precious groundwater at sites I couldn't determine. No lack of work in that industry. I agree with Vanessa Czopek's March 19 letter: funds from the border wall "emergency" should be shifted to a REAL emergency, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

