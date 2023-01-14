Letter: Shipping Container for the Homeless

I've seen several letters recently in the Opinion section promoting the use of "Ducey's Taxpayer Funded Folly" shipping containers for housing for homeless people. On the surface that's a great idea. Unfortunately, many shipping containers are toxic and unfit for human habitation due to either the materials they transported or the paint they're coated in. Extensive research is needed to determine if a container is safe or toxic. Making toxic containers habitable is possible in some cases, but expensive - maybe cost-prohibitive (I don't know).
All that said, I'm in 100% agreement that we should research the idea. A good starting place is to make some phone calls and/or write some letters to our representatives. I'm in!
Murphy Davis
Catalina
