 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Shipping Containers On The Border

  • Comments

So far, taxpayers are out about 95 million dollars for Governor Ducey's illegal plan to place shipping containers along the border. I have read comments that removing them would be equally or even more costly. But surely they can be removed at NO cost to the state. All that is needed is announcement they are free to any company who needs them and will come and haul them away. To avoid a "stampede" the company would have to call the Governor's office and make a reservation for a particular date and time to remove the containers. Perhaps the state could have one backhoe in place to help in the removal.

Howard Topoff

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Representation

Letter: Arizona Representation

There have been quite a few letters to the editor about Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic party to become an independent. Democrat…

Letter: The Real Problem

Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real wo…

Letter: ESG

Letter: ESG

Students want the school to divest stocks that support fossil fuels. All of the students? 10%? 5%? 1%? I’d like to suggest they live in housin…

Letter: Those shipping containers

Letter: Those shipping containers

When I was a little girl, my parents insisted that I put may toys back in their generally proper places. Applying similar logic the same logic…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News