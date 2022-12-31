Letter: Shipping Containers On The Border

So far, taxpayers are out about 95 million dollars for Governor Ducey's illegal plan to place shipping containers along the border. I have read comments that removing them would be equally or even more costly. But surely they can be removed at NO cost to the state. All that is needed is announcement they are free to any company who needs them and will come and haul them away. To avoid a "stampede" the company would have to call the Governor's office and make a reservation for a particular date and time to remove the containers. Perhaps the state could have one backhoe in place to help in the removal.