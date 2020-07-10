Letter: Shooting range

Editor the Star,
For 50 years the Tucson Rod and Gun Club operated a shooting range on Forest Service land off Sabino Canyon Road. They had an unparalleled record for safety, with no deaths and no serious injuries in that whole time (compare that with the number injured and killed regularly at 7 Falls in Sabino Canyon). Nonetheless, in 1997 they were abruptly closed down by the Forest Service, on the basis of highly inflammatory and unproven allegations by some individuals purporting to be about safety concerns, but actually seemed to benefit a certain real estate development. Now the Club is applying to have a range again, this time 4 miles beyond the end of pavement on Redington Road. Hopefully this will be a fairer process than before and the Forest Service will act positively on their request.
Abraham R. Byrd III
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!