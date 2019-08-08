So mass shootings always cause the observation to surface as to other countries not having access to guns as we do, and thereby not experiencing similar tragedies. And it’s true. In fact, we may have too much access to guns. However, when was the last time you were acquainted with the “culture” of one or more of those other countries with regards, for example, to our cherished values of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness? Do you suppose that when examining the moral equivalency of their values, you might find some truth in how they value life? Or on a day-to- day basis, why their young people are more aped to simply say “please” and “thank you.” Or behave based on other disciplines of kindness, respect, and civility. Okay, so ban this, ban that, about time. Then maybe we should address the ultimate solution; the evolving morals of our culture.
Don Weaver
Midtown
