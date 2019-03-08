Once again the Tucson Festival of Books was a great success with thousands visiting the event over the weekend. Thank you Tucson. I have recently noticed an ad running in the Star regarding "Four Festival Authors of Note!" If we were not able to purchase books from these authors they can be purchased through Amazon. As I did not find Amazon listed as a Festival sponsor, I wonder why they are listed as a source for these authors books. Are there not any local independent bookstores in Tucson where these books might be available? At a time when independent/local bookstores nationally are closing their doors due partly to Amazon, I wonder that a fantastic local event would then suggest Amazon. Personally I prefer to support the wonderful bookstores in Tucson still in existence.
Barbra Kingman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.