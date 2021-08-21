 Skip to main content
Letter: Shopping Cart Dilemma
Letter: Shopping Cart Dilemma

I am appalled at the number of abandoned shopping carts that I see in my neighborhood. Don’t the people who take these carts realize when they remove a cart from the stores property they are stealing & become thieves?

Searching the internet I find these large metal shopping carts (Regency 6240) cost $165.00 and up. I am sure the cost of these lost carts is passed on to the consumer with higher prices. When you allow thieves to steal they think it is acceptable & will do it all the more.

Why doesn’t the police stop & fine these cart thieves? I am told it is a petty crime & they don’t want to be bothered. I have a simple cure. Make a healthy dollar fine for stealing carts and give the arresting police officer a $50 bonus for each shopping cart fine they collect, maybe this would get the police more incentive to stop these thieves.

Sterling Kopke

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

