Letter: Shopping Cart Dilemma

I am appalled at the number of abandoned shopping carts that I see in my neighborhood. Don’t the people who take these carts realize when they remove a cart from the stores property they are stealing & become thieves?
Searching the internet I find these large metal shopping carts (Regency 6240) cost $165.00 and up. I am sure the cost of these lost carts is passed on to the consumer with higher prices. When you allow thieves to steal they think it is acceptable & will do it all the more.
Why doesn’t the police stop & fine these cart thieves? I am told it is a petty crime & they don’t want to be bothered. I have a simple cure. Make a healthy dollar fine for stealing carts and give the arresting police officer a $50 bonus for each shopping cart fine they collect, maybe this would get the police more incentive to stop these thieves.
Sterling Kopke
Northwest side
