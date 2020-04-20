Letter: Shopping in advance
In response to the letter a few days ago from the man with Type 2 diabetes who complained about "hoarders" in the grocery stores who prevented him from being able to locate the foods he needed, I extend my sympathies. However, in many cases shoppers may not be hoarding, but "shopping in advance" buying extra items to share with elderly neighbors who cannot get to the grocery store, or buying ahead so they can reduce the number of shopping trips they need to make in order to stay at home as advised by the CDC. We are all doing the best we can to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Beverly Rutter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

