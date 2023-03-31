By Theodora Schiro, author of A Culture of Caring: A Suicide Prevention Guide for Schools (K-12)

I was a teacher, a principal, and a mother, and now I’m an expert in suicide prevention. After my 21-year-old son died by suicide, I wanted to help prevent others from suffering the way I have.

Tom Horne, superintendent of schools, has vowed to remove SEL from every school in Arizona. Social-emotional learning is as critical to student success as academics and sports. It’s a way for children to know that mental health is as important as physical health and to learn coping skills, problem-solving skills, and resilience.

We cannot live in the past. Our country is experiencing a youth mental health crisis. Look up this report and share it with other teachers and parents: Youth Risk Behavior Survey: Data Summary & Trends Report (2011-2021).

Contact Tom Horne to explain why he risks harming Arizona’s children by eliminating social and emotional learning programs in schools.

