Letter: Should Arizona women athletes protest?

As the Dobbs v. Jackson United States Supreme Court ruling relegated women to a second-class status with voting rights, I hope that the UA women's sports programs protest this egregious denial of rights by wearing black and pink armbands this year. This should start with the exhibition match that Arizona women's soccer team has at Flagstaff on August 7th.

In addition, the women's volleyball athletes should wear these armbands starting at the Red/Blue scrimmage on August 20th. And all through the season, the women should wear the armbands during their respective sports' competitions.

If this is not done, then kneeling during the national anthem seems appropriate.

Nobody remembers that at the 1968 Summer Olympics Tommie Smith won the 200 meters in 19.83 seconds or that John Carlos was third with a 20.10 seconds timing. Hardly any non-sports fan remembers what team Colin Kaepernick played for in 2016. But their actions are lingering symbols of protest and reminder of what still needs to be culturally rectified.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

