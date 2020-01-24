Letter: Should snowbirds vote here too?

Re: the Jan. 23 letter "'Intent to remain' shouldn't dictate vote."
While Bob Thorpe’s Bill isn’t perfect it does start a conversation. Unfortunately that conversation has gotten silly with some. I reference the letter “Intent to remain shouldn’t dictate vote”. In the letter he says “snow birds would be prevented from voting as well”. Oh the horror! Someone that only visits our city for a few months would be forced to vote up north in their true home state? How awful! Next thing you know he will claim that our Canadian visitors should be allowed to vote. This of course comes only if he believes those votes will be cast for his choice of the “right side.”
Bert Fredericksen
Marana
