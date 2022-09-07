Letter: Shout out to Jim Click

Dear Editor:

Realizing how difficult it is to produce a newspaper each day, just wanted to say thank you for the comfort and joy you bring to us each morning.

I also wish to single out Jim Click, whose consistent, full-page ads, often supplemented by full page acknowledgements, as in today’s paper, celebrating his wonderful automotive team, are so important financially to a assure a free press.

I know from personal experience, as head of the Haven Mgt. Co, of Green Valley, (1970's) I phoned him, resulting in a several year program during which “Jim Click Days” became a wonderful part of our annual community activities and resulted in Jim establishing a dealership here, which is soaring today.

He is a modest person, though full of bravado, who gives back in support of his community like no other. We all owe he and Vicki a debt of gratitude for all they do for the benefit of all of us.

Carl Bosse

Green Valley