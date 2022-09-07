 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Shout out to Jim Click

  • Comments

Dear Editor:

Realizing how difficult it is to produce a newspaper each day, just wanted to say thank you for the comfort and joy you bring to us each morning.

I also wish to single out Jim Click, whose consistent, full-page ads, often supplemented by full page acknowledgements, as in today’s paper, celebrating his wonderful automotive team, are so important financially to a assure a free press.

I know from personal experience, as head of the Haven Mgt. Co, of Green Valley, (1970's) I phoned him, resulting in a several year program during which “Jim Click Days” became a wonderful part of our annual community activities and resulted in Jim establishing a dealership here, which is soaring today.

He is a modest person, though full of bravado, who gives back in support of his community like no other. We all owe he and Vicki a debt of gratitude for all they do for the benefit of all of us.

People are also reading…

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News