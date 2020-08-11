You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shout out to Teachers and Counselors
View Comments

Letter: Shout out to Teachers and Counselors

As our children and grandchildren get ready for a different kind of school year, let’s remember to thank so many people for working so hard to make this new reality welcoming and caring for everyone. Last night at 9:30 pm as I sat six feet apart on our front porch talking with my granddaughter, she was worried about her 10th grade schedule. I thought about how many teachers, counselors and other folks who were working so hard to get everything organized for Monday. Just at that moment, an email arrived from her counselor with a new schedule including all the classes she was hoping to take. Saturday night at 9:30 and here is a counselor hard at work! May we all recognize and thank our teachers, counselors and everyone for their passion and commitment to education. Thank you TUSD.

Jill Guernsey de Zapien

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: You Go Girls!

Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s 3 female mayors (Romero, Evans, Gallego) standing over a deflated Du…

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly and ACA

As a physical therapist who practiced in Tucson I got to see the best and the worst of our health care system before and after passage of the …

Local-issues

Letter: Police Endorsement

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization represen…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News