Letter: Shout out to Teachers and Counselors

As our children and grandchildren get ready for a different kind of school year, let’s remember to thank so many people for working so hard to make this new reality welcoming and caring for everyone. Last night at 9:30 pm as I sat six feet apart on our front porch talking with my granddaughter, she was worried about her 10th grade schedule. I thought about how many teachers, counselors and other folks who were working so hard to get everything organized for Monday. Just at that moment, an email arrived from her counselor with a new schedule including all the classes she was hoping to take. Saturday night at 9:30 and here is a counselor hard at work! May we all recognize and thank our teachers, counselors and everyone for their passion and commitment to education. Thank you TUSD.
Jill Guernsey de Zapien
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!