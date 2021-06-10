 Skip to main content
Letter: Show it again, a thousand times.
This evening after watching the TV network news, I estimated that since news coverage of Covid 19 started, I have seen an infinite number of images of a hypodermic needle being jabbed into an arm, an equal number of images of vaccine being drawn into a syringe , and an uncountable number of images of vaccine bottles swirling around in the packaging machines. Needles didn’t used to bother me, but now I have developed an absolute dread of them. Photographers, cameramen and program producers seem to be totally enthralled with the drama of an injection. The drama is right up there with matadors being gored. Don’t they realize that such images are so overused as to become totally hackneyed and represent pure laziness on their part in an effort to be grab interest. Please, give it a rest.

Russell Martin

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

