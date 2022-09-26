 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Show Me The Facts

Lake, Finchem say they would not have certified 2020 election. You know-our vote. In running for these offices controlling election procedure they must now present facts that back up thier assertions. As governor what are the facts and evidence that would have led you to not certify? There are no credible facts or evidence of fraud of any type-not a single one. There were many accuracy tests and certifications done by electon workers (of all parties) with no reported problems. The partisan pro-Trump "audit" looked at every claim of fraud and found nothing. So with no factual evidence of any fraud whatsoever (but not the result you wanted) you would not have certified? Is this your pledge for future elections? One wonders why have an election at all if elected officials will only certify the canidate they support. Present your 2020 facts on fraud. If there are no facts you are unqualified to run for these offices.

William Garrity

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

