William Ruckelshaus from my home state of Indiana ran for US Senate against incumbent Birch Bayh in 1968 and lost. I was a reporter at the time. The day after the election, he told me, "If you can't mentally handle losing a political campaign with dignity, you should never run for office."

Later in life, in October 1973, while serving as US Deputy Attorney General in what became known as the "Saturday Night Massacre," Ruckelshaus and Attorney General Elliot Richardson resigned from their offices. They chose not to obey the order of President Richard Nixon to fire the independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was investigating Nixon's role in the Watergate scandal.

Ruckelshause's record of accomplishments in public work over the years includes being the first Administrator of the EPA and acting FBI Director---a remarkable life's journey in service to America.

So praytell, where's Kari Lake's dignity?

Jerry Wilkerson

SaddleBrooke