Letter: Showers of Love spreading in Tucson

Let’s start a new tradition throughout all of February: sprinkling “Showers of Love” on the street where you live, in your neighborhood, and across the miles to family and friends far and near, too. Young and old can enjoy the fun in the giving as well as in the receiving acts of kindness, and the many ways people show love: appreciating and caring for one another and showing fondness, friendliness, goodness, liking, regard, tenderness, and warmth.
Here’s as some of the ways neighbors are sprinkling Showers of Love in my neighborhood: hearts on windows and doors, writing little notes, passing along a poem or book, baking cookies and brownies, children painting little rocks for neighbor’s entranceways and drawing chalk paintings on sidewalks and all around their school, too.
Gladys Richardson
Midtown
