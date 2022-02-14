 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Showers of Love spreading in Tucson
View Comments

Letter: Showers of Love spreading in Tucson

  • Comments

Let’s start a new tradition throughout all of February: sprinkling “Showers of Love” on the street where you live, in your neighborhood, and across the miles to family and friends far and near, too. Young and old can enjoy the fun in the giving as well as in the receiving acts of kindness, and the many ways people show love: appreciating and caring for one another and showing fondness, friendliness, goodness, liking, regard, tenderness, and warmth.

Here’s as some of the ways neighbors are sprinkling Showers of Love in my neighborhood: hearts on windows and doors, writing little notes, passing along a poem or book, baking cookies and brownies, children painting little rocks for neighbor’s entranceways and drawing chalk paintings on sidewalks and all around their school, too.

Gladys Richardson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News