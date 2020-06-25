Letter: Shut up and wear a mask

1. Wear a seatbelt; 2. Wear a helmet; 3. Wear a condom; 4. Wear a mask.
Why is the last one controversial? Whether or not you choose to wear a seatbelt/helmet/condom for your own safety, you are still affecting others, whether it’s the EMTs who have to scrape you off the asphalt after a car accident, the life partner who has to care for you due to your traumatic brain injury, or the sexual partner who catches an STD or has an unplanned pregnancy. Why is a mask any different? If you won’t wear one for your own sake, can you wear one for others’ sake?
Mary Grace Rodarte
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
