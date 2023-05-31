The letter of May 25th (sidewalks/bike lanes) nailed it.

It was stated not so long ago that, per capita Tucson has more red light runners than any city in the nation.

Okay. Apples are usually red and oranges are another color.

I was a professional driver for a good part of my life, but you don't have to drive a million miles all around the country before you soon realize there is a big difference between Tucson and cities even half this size. Most will have a loop or crosstown freeway, or maybe both. It is obvious that the more traffic you have on freeways, the less traffic you have going through intersections (red lights). Freeways save lives, be It pedestrians, bikers or other drivers..

I would bet that you'd have a hard time finding a city the size of Tucson with so few miles of freeway. And a freeway from Nogales to Phoenix by way of Avra Valley will do practically nothing to alleviate traffic in Tucson.

David Hatch

Southeast side