I've lived in Tucson for sixty years, the problem with Tucson isn't the need for more bike lanes or sidewalks. The problem is and has been, the lack of planning by this, and previous administrations. Car traffic is the issue. When it takes longer to reach I-10 from my home than it does to drive from I-10 to Phoenix, therein lies the problem.

Tucson has needed an expressway, or loop for decades for crosstown traffic, to date, there is none. It's not likely to be in our, or our children's future, if things continue on the same path. We've spent millions on HAWKS, bike lanes, and new sidewalks. We've placed a Band-Aid on the symptom, while the disease merrily rolls along. It's time for a change.

James Kelly

Foothills