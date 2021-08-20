Letter: Sign a Petition

Republicans in the Arizona legislature hold only a one seat majority in both houses but that did not stop them from passing radical bills including implementing a flat tax that primarily benefits the rich and another law permitting legislators to overturn the popular vote. Thankfully Arizona’s constitution gives us a way to reject bad laws by using the initiative process but enough signatures must be gathered to put the laws on the ballot.
Currently seven different initiatives are being circulated to put the worst of the laws up for approval. Close to 120,000 signatures per petition must be gathered by mid September. You can learn more about the seven different petitions and where to go to sign them by visiting the Pima County Democratic party’s web site or the Facebook page of the Arizona Ground Game or be on the lookout for tables in front of your local library. Please inform yourselves and preserve the right to directly legislate by signing petitions to undo Republicans’ extremism.
Eileen Hollowell
Northeast side
