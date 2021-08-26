 Skip to main content
Letter: Sign Petitions to STOP Bad Laws
Letter: Sign Petitions to STOP Bad Laws

Please help STOP Arizona’s new voter suppression laws and tax laws depleting education funding.

These new laws become effective Sept. 29 unless petitions referring them to the ballot are filed before that date. Referring these laws to the ballot gives voters a chance to approve them or overturn them.

You can sign petitions Monday through Friday 9-4 at 4639 E 1st St. Or to find a convenient time and place to sign, paste this link into your browser: linktr.ee/TAGGAZ

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

