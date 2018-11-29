Why has Pima County not picked up the numerous metal signs that are placed all over the Catalina Foothills for the El Tour Bicycle Race? They have had ample time and good weather to go around and collect these signs. There are also multiple political campaign signs still up in the Foothills. Some of the signs have been removed, but the stakes are still in the ground. These could be very dangerous to people or animals. Can someone please come and collect all these? Why does it take the county so long to respond?
Linda Sanders
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.