I wrote a letter to the editor last month regarding replacing the antiquated and poor acoustics at Centennial Hall. Since my letter was printed, three other letters echoing my point have been featured. I sent my letter and two others to Dr. Robert Robbins, president of the University of Arizona, to try to convince him of the extreme need for a better music venue in Tucson.
In my letter, I said "I've seen you at the U of A home football games... may I ask how many UA Presents programs have you attended in 2018?" To my dismay — and I'm sure you will agree — I received NO RESPONSE! No, "thanks for your interest." No, "I will discuss this with the regents." No acknowledgement at all! The letter could not have been lost as I sent two letters! Dr. Robbins, are you listening?
Karen Kos
Oro Valley
