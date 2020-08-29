 Skip to main content
Letter: Silver Linings
As the Executive Director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, I felt the repercussion of the pandemic as it forced us to postpone our Autism Walk and Resource Fair. After months of planning and anticipation, it was a tough blow to see April 4th come and go without the 2,000-person event that brought together families affected by autism. What I am able to witness during these uncertain times is community organizations come to the rescue of non-profits, so they can continue to forge ahead. To get the call from Eegee’s and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA) that they have provided grant awards that would sustain our organization and allow us to continue to deliver support for the community brought us hope during these turbulent times. I want to acknowledge and thank Eegee’s and CFSA for making a significant difference for non-profits in Southern Arizona so we may weather this storm and continue to serve those in need.

Brie Seward

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

